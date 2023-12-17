American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

American Tower stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average is $184.80. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

