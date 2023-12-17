Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $212.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.