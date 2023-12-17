Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $210.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $213.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.