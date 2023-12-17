Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $221.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.50.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

