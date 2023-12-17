StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,437 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX
Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %
SBUX stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.