FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,306.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 3.0 %

ORCL stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

