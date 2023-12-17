Sabal Trust CO Buys 7,145 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $123.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

