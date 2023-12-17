Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.