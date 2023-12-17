iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.0% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

