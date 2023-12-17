Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 60,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

