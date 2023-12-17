Marcum Wealth LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $146.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

