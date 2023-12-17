Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 93,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,315,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

