Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $236.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

