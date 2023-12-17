Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

