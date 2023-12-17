Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

