iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $247.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.