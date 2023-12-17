Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.84 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

