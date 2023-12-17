iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

