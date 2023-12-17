Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after purchasing an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.80 and a 1-year high of $217.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

