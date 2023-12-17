Dentgroup LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dentgroup LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $202.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $217.66.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.