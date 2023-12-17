Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.