Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,931 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $406.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.84.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

