Marcum Wealth LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

