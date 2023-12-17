Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TJX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

