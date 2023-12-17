Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 176 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $152.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. The firm has a market cap of $411.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

