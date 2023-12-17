Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $418.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

