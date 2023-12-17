Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 407 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NEE opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

