Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.