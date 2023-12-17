Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $66.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

