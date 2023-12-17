Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.76 and its 200 day moving average is $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

View Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.