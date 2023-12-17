Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

