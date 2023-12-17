Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,648 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

