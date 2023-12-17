ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $698.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.