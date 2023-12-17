ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $698.24 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $626.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

