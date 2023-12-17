Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. American National Bank lifted its position in AON by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.42.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $310.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

