Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,479.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,052.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2,972.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

