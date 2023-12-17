Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Trust increased its stake in Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

