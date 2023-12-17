WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 32,511 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.77 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

