Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 3.9% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,577,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VDE stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

