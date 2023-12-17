American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $212.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

