Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Price Performance
NKE opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.
View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
