The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

