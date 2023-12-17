Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $123.52. 986,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,760. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

