MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 222,136 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,136 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,883,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,644. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.