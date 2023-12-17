Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,428. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

