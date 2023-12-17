Verum Partners LLC Sells 348 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verum Partners LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $124,987,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

