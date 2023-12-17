StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

