Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

