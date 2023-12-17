Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,454 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

