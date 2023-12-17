First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,157,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.